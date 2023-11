KARACHI: Noor Ahmed has assumed the position of Chief Spokesperson, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at External Communications Department.

Ahmed is a seasoned central banker with extensive experience in the fields of economic policy and financial sector development. He has replaced Abid Qamar and will formally join his new office on November 8, 2023.

He looks forward to engaging with media for effective dissemination of SBP policies and initiatives.

