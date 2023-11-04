Balochistan launches ‘SLIC health card’ programme

QUETTA: A historic milestone for the residents of Balochistan unfolds on Friday as the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) Health Card Program is officially launched in the province, ensuring healthcare accessibility for all 2.3 million families.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Chief Minister of Balochistan inaugurated the province’s health card program where Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai, Health Minister of Balochistan and Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO of State Life Insurance Corporation also graced the event.

Hussain, CEO of SLIC emphasized the significance of the Balochistan Health Card program, stating, “The implementation of this program signifies a more accessible healthcare landscape for every citizen of Balochistan.

By registering through NADRA, individuals can now enjoy cashless hospitalization services in both public and private sector hospitals, facilitated through our extensive network of over 1200 empanelled hospitals across Pakistan.

State Life expresses gratitude to the Health Ministry of Balochistan for entrusting us with the responsibility of executing this universal health insurance program, a vital initiative for the well-being of the people of Balochistan.”

About State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan’s Healthcare Services: Residents are urged to confirm program eligibility by texting their CNIC number to 8500, granting coverage of up to Rs 1,000,000 per family each year.

Eligible families can seek treatment at any State Life empanelled hospital by inquiring at the Health Card Counter for doctor or consultant details.

For assistance, reach out to State Life’s 24/7 call centre at 0800-01001, where a representative will provide support. Enhance your experience by downloading the Balochistan Health Card Mobile application for convenient customer care access.

