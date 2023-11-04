CJP administers oath to Justice Saadat as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath of office to Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court as a judge of the Supreme Court, on Friday, at the Supreme Court building, in a simple and dignified ceremony.

The judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of the Federal Judicial Academy, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association along with senior advocates, Advocates on Record, and officers and staff of the Supreme Court attended the ceremony.

Jazeela Aslam, registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of the oath- taking ceremony.

Judicial Commission of Pakistan on October 20, unanimously, recommended the name of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Irfan was appointed as a judge of the Sindh High Court on September 25, 2009. Three junior SHC judges namely, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi have already been elevated to Supreme Court over the last six years. Now Justice Irfan Saadat will be junior to them in the SC seniority list.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023