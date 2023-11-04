BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
CJP administers oath to Justice Saadat as SC judge

Terence J Sigamony Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath of office to Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court as a judge of the Supreme Court, on Friday, at the Supreme Court building, in a simple and dignified ceremony.

The judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of the Federal Judicial Academy, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association along with senior advocates, Advocates on Record, and officers and staff of the Supreme Court attended the ceremony.

Jazeela Aslam, registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of the oath- taking ceremony.

Judicial Commission of Pakistan on October 20, unanimously, recommended the name of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Irfan was appointed as a judge of the Sindh High Court on September 25, 2009. Three junior SHC judges namely, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi have already been elevated to Supreme Court over the last six years. Now Justice Irfan Saadat will be junior to them in the SC seniority list.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

