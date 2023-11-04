BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 03, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 03, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 53,123.04
High:                      53,263.07
Low:                       52,782.21
Net Change:                   466.28
Volume (000):                215,904
Value (000):              10,601,661
Makt Cap (000)         1,754,358,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,279.37
NET CH                    (+) 176.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,713.79
NET CH                      (+) 2.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,627.74
NET CH                    (+) 122.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,973.69
NET CH                    (+) 228.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,827.40
NET CH                     (+) 36.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,601.89
NET CH                     (+) 25.58
------------------------------------
As on:              03-November-2023
====================================

