BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 03, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 03, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 53,123.04
High: 53,263.07
Low: 52,782.21
Net Change: 466.28
Volume (000): 215,904
Value (000): 10,601,661
Makt Cap (000) 1,754,358,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,279.37
NET CH (+) 176.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,713.79
NET CH (+) 2.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,627.74
NET CH (+) 122.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,973.69
NET CH (+) 228.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,827.40
NET CH (+) 36.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,601.89
NET CH (+) 25.58
------------------------------------
As on: 03-November-2023
====================================
