KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 03, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 53,123.04 High: 53,263.07 Low: 52,782.21 Net Change: 466.28 Volume (000): 215,904 Value (000): 10,601,661 Makt Cap (000) 1,754,358,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,279.37 NET CH (+) 176.32 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,713.79 NET CH (+) 2.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,627.74 NET CH (+) 122.78 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,973.69 NET CH (+) 228.82 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,827.40 NET CH (+) 36.24 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,601.89 NET CH (+) 25.58 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-November-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023