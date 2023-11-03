BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi asks Scholz to push EU to boost ‘fair market competition’

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping on Friday asked Olaf Scholz to urge the European Union to “safeguard fair market competition” during a video call with the German chancellor, Chinese state media reported.

Beijing and the EU are major trade partners but the bloc has recently signalled a desire to reduce reliance on trade with China in technology and other areas.

The EU has launched an enquiry into China’s subsidies for homegrown EV makers after accusations that their cheap products undercut European competitors – claims denied by Beijing.

“China regards Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner and an important pole in a multipolar world,” state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as telling Scholz.

“It is hoped that Germany will push the EU to uphold the principles of marketization and fairness, and work with China to safeguard fair market competition and free trade,” the Chinese leader reportedly said.

“China-EU relations are related to the global picture of stability and the prosperity of the Eurasian continent, and deserve every effort from both sides to safeguard and develop them,” Xi added.

He said Beijing and Berlin were both “responsible major powers” that must “develop bilateral relations well and set an example for win-win cooperation”.

Scholz was the first European leader to visit China after a Communist Party congress last November that effectively handed Xi the power to rule indefinitely.

China Germany Xi Jinping

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xi asks Scholz to push EU to boost ‘fair market competition’

KSE-100 makes history, settles at record-high after crossing 53,000 level

SBP, Arab Monetary Fund sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Open-market: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Pakistan to see its first VC fund in 7 years as Sai Venture Capital looks to raise $10mn: report

Shahid Afridi meets PCB’s Zaka Ashraf, ends days-long ‘hostility’

Pakistan opens more centres at border to expedite Afghans repatriation

Aid needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1.2 billion: UN

Blinken in Israel seeking ‘concrete steps’ to reduce Gaza civilian harm

Read more stories