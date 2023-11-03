BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
FFL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 94.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
PAEL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.92%)
PIOC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.35%)
PPL 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
PRL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
TRG 71.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.38%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 5,352 Decreased By -17 (-0.32%)
BR30 18,608 Decreased By -60.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 53,111 Increased By 454.5 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,790 Decreased By -125.3 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper heads for second weekly gain on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 10:38am

Copper prices rose on Friday and were set for their second straight week of gains, as a weaker dollar offset demand concerns from top consumer China, where downbeat economic data dented the outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.6% to $8,190 per metric ton by 0432 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4% to 67,730 yuan ($9,260.96) a ton.

A weaker dollar, dragged by bets of no further rate hikes, made greenback-priced commodities cheaper to buyers using other currencies and offset China’s slowing down of activities in the manufacturing sector that consumes a lot of metals.

“Industrial metals continue to face headwinds from weak activity in Mainland China,” Fitch Solutions analysis unit BMI said in a report.

“At the same time, expectations of a weakening of the US dollar in the coming weeks helped prop up prices,” it said, adding that the prospect of further stimulus in China is also increasing.

Copper higher on hopes of peak Fed rates, weak dollar

LME aluminium increased 0.6% to $2,240.50 a ton.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.2% to 19,200 yuan a ton but was set for the biggest weekly gain since Sept. 1, as smelters in China’s Yunnan province trimmed production due to limited hydropower sources in the dry season.

LME nickel advanced 0.6% to $18,090 a ton, zinc increased 0.8% to $2,497.50, lead was up 0.5% at $2,133.50 and tin climbed 1.7% to $24,370.

SHFE nickel rose 0.6% to 142,420 yuan a ton, lead increased 1.4% to 16,590 yuan, tin advanced 1% to 207,700 yuan, while zinc fell 0.2% to 21,415 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper heads for second weekly gain on weaker dollar

Election date: SC resumes hearing

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

IMF knows full well SOEs govt’s Achilles heel

Israel says it encircles Gaza City; US to urge ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza war

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

Dubai’s ‘super stable’ status ensures its real estate market keeps attracting Pakistanis

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

Read more stories