KARACHI: The country’s liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $79 million to stand at $ 12.576 billion by the end of last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

During the week ended Oct 27, 2023, the SBP’s reserves increased by $ 14 million to $ 7.508 billion.

However, net forex reserves held by commercial banks fell sharply by $93 million to $ 5.068 billion by the end of last week.

