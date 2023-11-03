NICVD, ChildLife sign MoU to treat children through tele-medicine

KARACHI: National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) and ChildLife Foundation have signed one MoU to collaborate and develop a mechanism where children with heart issues will be consulted through tele-medicine and referred to NICVD if required.

Dr Abdul Sattar, Head of Pediatric Cardiac Services NICVD, and Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation, have signed the MoU.

The ChildLife has introduced unique provider-to-provider consultation model of Tele-medicine Satellite Centers (TSCs) to cater to the children’s emergency cases in 200 plus district and tehsil hospitals of the country.

“This collaboration is a testimony of the innovative tele-medicine services ChildLife team has developed. We are honored to partner with NICVD to share our tele-medicine practices and experience to save lives with this virtual emergency care model throughout the country.

The initiative of building a process for patient-referral with NICVD is really a moment of pride, as this will allow us to spread the cause of providing free-of-cost healthcare services throughout Pakistan,” said Dr Ahsan Rabbani.

Dr Abdul Sattar of NICVD said: “This partnership covers sharing best practices on tele-medicine, referral, and quality of care. NICVD provides quality healthcare absolutely free-of-cost to millions of deserving patients for patients with cardiovascular disease through its countrywide network of hospitals in Pakistan.

In partnership with ChildLife Foundation, we aim to extend our reach to the untapped geographic areas of Pakistan through tele-medicine, adding value to the common mission of treating the sickest and poorest ones in the country, free-of-cost.”

