BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN experts say ceasefire needed as Palestinians at 'grave risk of genocide'

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 11:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GENEVA: United Nations experts called on Thursday for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, saying time was running out for Palestinian people there who find themselves at "grave risk of genocide".

Nearly four weeks of Israeli bombardment against the Gaza Strip in retaliation for attacks by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel on Oct. 7 have killed more than 9,000 people, made up of a majority of women and children, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave say.

Israel says it is aiming its attacks at Hamas, not civilians, and accuses the group of using them as shields.

"We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide," the group of experts, made up of seven U.N. special rapporteurs, said in a statement.

"We demand a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure that aid reaches those who need it the most."

The Israeli mission to the U.N. in Geneva said it was preparing a response to the experts' remarks.

UN chief criticizes Gaza bombardments, demands ‘immediate’ ceasefire

The International Criminal Court defines the crime of genocide as the specific intent to destroy in whole or in part a national, ethnic, racial or religious group by killing its members or by other means, including imposing measures intended to prevent births or forcibly transferring children from one group to another.

On Oct. 28, departing senior U.N. human rights official Craig Mokhiber wrote to the High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, saying "we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes, and the Organization that we serve appears powerless to stop it."

The U.N. rights office said that Mokhiber's planned retirement took effect this week and that his views were "personal" and did not reflect those of the office.

Speaking to Reuters after the experts' statement was issued, one of its signatories said the people of Gaza had been deprived of the "the most basic elements for living."

"We are using the term risk of genocide because the process that is (underway) is absolutely indiscriminate, affecting, in this case, more than 2 million people," said Pedro Arrojo Agudo, Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation.

"And in this sense, I think we are facing a risk of genocide, effectively."

Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the densely populated enclave, with aid organisations saying it is nowhere near matching the needs of the people there.

"The situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic tipping point," the U.N. experts said, adding that Gazans had been left with scarce water, medicine, fuel and essential supplies while facing health hazards.

The experts also pointed to Israel allies, which they said "bear responsibility and must act now to prevent its disastrous course of action."

"We call on Israel and its allies to agree to an immediate ceasefire," the U.N. experts said. "We are running out of time."

UN Gaza Hamas International Criminal Court Palestinian People Israel Hamas war ceasefire in Gaza

Comments

1000 characters
Mushtaque Ahmed Nov 02, 2023 11:17pm
The UN statement falls short of the on-ground situation in Gaza. Clearly, it is not a "risk of genocide". The process of genocide began on Oct 8th and continues unabated. Truth must be told in very clear words.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

UN experts say ceasefire needed as Palestinians at 'grave risk of genocide'

President Alvi, ECP agree on holding elections on February 8

Pakistan’s central bank reserves inch up by $14mn, now stand at $7.5bn

Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza City

Pakistan’s textile exports up 5% year-on-year in October, clock in at $1.43bn

Inter-bank: rupee records ninth successive fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

India rout Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot

Bahrain halts trade ties with Israel, envoys return: parliament

With 314-point gain, KSE-100 rallies for fourth consecutive session

Smartphones for all: IT ministry to issue policy directive in coming days

Read more stories