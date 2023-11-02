BAFL 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.04%)
BOP 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FABL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.23%)
HUBC 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.87%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.44%)
OGDC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.17%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
PIOC 105.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.36%)
PPL 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
PRL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 51.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.75%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 5,314 Increased By 25.9 (0.49%)
BR30 18,420 Increased By 158 (0.87%)
KSE100 52,356 Increased By 13.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,818 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Winter coming a week late in Beijing as northern China basks in warm weather

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 11:08am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: Winter is expected to arrive late, and suddenly in Beijing this year as daytime temperatures hovered above 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit), bathing the capital in a warm smog, while other parts of China basked in record highs above 30C.

The official start of winter in the capital could come on Nov. 6, state-run Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday, almost a week later than in previous years, with average temperatures expected to dive more than 10C.

The weather in many parts of China had stayed stubbornly warm entering November, with cities in eastern and central provinces such as Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu and Henan still logging temperatures above 30C.

As of 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, more than 600 meteorological stations across China had seen temperatures shatter historical highs for November, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Beijing logged its second-warmest October last month in over 60 years.

Temperatures also averaged 3.4C higher than normal in the last 10 days of the month, a record for the same period since 1961.

In tandem with the warm weather, smog has also shrouded Beijing and its surrounding areas for days.

On Thursday, heavy and dense fog is forecast to envelop regions including Beijing and surrounding cities for the fifth day, with visibility dropping below 200 metres in parts of Hebei province, China’s National Meteorological Center said.

North China smog to last until mid-November: state media

Experts quoted by state media say the recent “rare” summer-like weather was due to weaker-than-usual cold air currents, which had also led to persistent hazy weather with heavy air pollution shrouding the city.

In coming days, temperatures across northern China are expected to drop sharply.

Northeastern cities such as Shenyang, Changchun and Harbin would see a sharp drop of more than 15C.

Other cities such as Beijing, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xian and Shijiazhuang will see a sudden decline of 10C to 15C.

China Winter season Warm weather warm smog

Comments

1000 characters

Winter coming a week late in Beijing as northern China basks in warm weather

Intra-day: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Jul-Oct FY24: Trade deficit shrinks 34.7pc YoY

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

How were prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Oil rises over 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

Read more stories