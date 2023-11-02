Aleem greets new SCBA office-bearers

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated Shehzad Shaukat and Ali Imran on their election as President and the Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association respectively.

In his message of facilitation, Aleem Khan also congratulated other office bearers while appreciating the role of lawyers’ community in strengthening democracy and democratic institutions in the country. He added that lawyers had always played their role for the betterment of beloved motherland. He also appreciated the continuation of democratic process and said that it was a great credit of the Bar Association.

