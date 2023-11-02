BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Nov 02, 2023

Indonesian court jails CEO, three others, over deadly cough syrup

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

JAKARTA: An Indonesian court sentenced to jail on Wednesday the chief executive and three other officials of a company whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of more than 200 children, for violating drug safety laws, the company’s lawyer said.

The Indonesian company, Afi Farma, was accused of producing cough syrups containing excess amounts of toxic material and prosecutors charged the four officials for “consciously” not testing the ingredients, despite having the means and responsibility to do so, according to a charge sheet.

The company’s lawyer, Reza Wendra Prayogo, said they denied negligence and the company was considering whether to appeal.

