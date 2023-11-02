PM for using BISP database to provide targeted subsidies

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the concerned authorities that the database of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is very reliable, which should be used for providing targeted subsidies.

On Monday, the caretaker prime minister presided over a review meeting regarding BISP participated by the Chairperson BISP Dr Amjad Saqib, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation Secretary Yousuf Khan, and other government officials.

In the meeting, Kakar was informed about the results of the programme so far and its future plan. It was informed in the meeting that 60 million people from 10 million families are being benefited from the BISP in the entire country, while the total budget of the programme this year is Rs471 billion.

The PM acknowledged the performance of the BISP for supporting deserving families and stated that the results of the BISP are very positive but the sustainable future of Pakistan is linked to the financial self-reliance of the people.

In this regard, the caretaker prime minister directed the relevant authorities to formulate a strategy to promote financial self-reliance in the society. He further directed the concerned authorities that BISP database is very excellent which should be used for targeted subsidies.

The caretaker prime minister also directed the concerned authorities to prepare a plan of cooperation between the government of Pakistan and local humanitarian organisations.

He further stated that the beneficiaries of the BISP will be able to financially support themselves through the provision of technical training as per the needs of the market.

The big business organisations and wealthy people should become partners of BISP under corporate social responsibility, he said, adding that BISP should partner with local charitable and welfare organisations.

He said that the state of Pakistan will provide all possible help to the weaker sections so that they can lead a better life.

