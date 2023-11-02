Rescue-1122 saves 158,228 victims in October

LAHORE: Rescue-1122 rescued as many as 158,228 victims while responding to 163,292 emergencies across Punjab during the month of October 2023.

Out of 163,292 emergencies, 36,854 were of road traffic accidents, 104,226 medical emergencies, 1,512 fire incidents, 3,638 crime incidents, 87 drowning incidents, 60 structural collapses, 1,022 animal rescue and 15,893 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

As many as 331 people died in 36,854 RTAs in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of 8,328 traffic accidents occurred in Lahore in which 35 people died. Similarly, 2,600 RTCs occurred in Faisalabad, 2,490 RTCs in Multan, 2,043 in Gujranwala, 1,423 in Sheikhupura, and 1,407 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 18,563 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 294 incidents in Lahore, 127 in Faisalabad, 86 in Rawalpindi, 77 in Multan, 69 in Gujranwala and 61 in Sheikhupura.

Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, Dr Rizwan Naseer, reviewed the operational performance of all districts in a meeting held in Rescue Headquarters here on Wednesday. All DEOs shared their operational performance of their districts while discussing major emergencies, challenges, case studies, lessons learned and initiatives from their respective districts.

Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed grave concern over the loss of 392 lives in Punjab during the month of October. Among them, 61 individuals drowned while road traffic crashes claimed 331 lives.

He urged motorbike riders to follow traffic laws, always drive in extreme left lane and maintain their speed limit less than 50km/h to reduce crashes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023