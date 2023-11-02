BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Sindh govt integrates Complaint Cell with SLACC

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

KARACHI: The Sindh Government has taken a huge step towards enhancing citizen services with the integration of the Sindh Chief Secretary's Complaint Cell with the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) on 1 November, 2023.

The inauguration ceremony was officiated by the Caretaker Sindh Law Minister, Mohammed Omer Soomro, at the SLACC office at Do Talwar, Clifton Karachi. He was flanked by officials from the Chief Secretary's Complaint Cell.

SLACC, which is Pakistan's first and only toll free legal advisory call center and funded by the Sindh government, will now help to expedite the resolution of public service and administrative complaints identified during the process of delivering legal advice to the callers, thereby enriching the lives of the people of Sindh.

This strategic integration aims to offer a seamless experience for citizens to address issues they encounter in their daily lives which can range from complaints about public officials not doing their jobs properly to reporting illegal constructions and drinking water issues being faced in their local areas.

On the occasion, Sindh Law Minister Mohammed Omer Soomro remarked how this was a pivotal moment in the Sindh government's commitment to citizen-centric governance, as integration of the Chief Secretary's Complaint Cell with SLACC enables citizens to be further empowered through a more comprehensive platform for both legal advisory services and prompt public grievance redressal.

Soomro also stated his interest in working with Legal Aid Society to explore more opportunities to provide platforms and avenues of justice for individuals. To officially launch the integrated system, Soomro ceremoniously uploaded the first complaint from SLACC onto the integrated portal, paving the way for faster grievance resolution in the future.

The occasion was also graced with the presence of Chief Legal Advisor for SLACC, Former Justice Arif Hussain Khilji who had delivered the welcome note.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Legal Aid Society (LAS) Barrister Haya Emaan Zahid stated the value of the integration in helping citizens achieve timely support, and also highlighted the commitment of the SLACC advocates in pursuing this initiative with callers. People interested in learning more about the initiative can visit the LAS website or call their toll-free legal advisory helpline at 0800- 70806.

