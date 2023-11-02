BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:15am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 01, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              New            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Friendship     Oil            Shipping Corp.     28-10-2023
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp      30-10-2023
OP-3              Maersk         Load           Trans Maritime     29-10-2023
                  Tacoma         Furnace Oil
B-3/B-2           Lucky River    Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      28-10-2023
                                                Agency
B-4               Obe            Disc Wheat     Ocean Services     23-10-2023
                  Grande                        (Pvt) Ltd
B-5               Uafl Dubai     Disc Load      Golden Shipping    30-10-2023
                                 Container      Line
B-6/B-7           Safeen         Disc Load      Diamond Shipping
                  Prime          Container      Services           31-10-2023
B-8/B-9           Gsl            Disc Load      Ocean Services     31-10-2023
                  Elizabeth      Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Chang          Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      31-10-2023
                  Hang                          Agency
                  Run Hai
B-11/B-12         Shardana       Disc           Ocean Services     07-10-2023
                                 Rapessed       Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         Summer         Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare       31-10-2023
                  Sky            Phosphate      Services
B-15/B-14         Sukhoor        Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                  Alkhaleej      Wheat          Company            23-10-2023
B-16/B-17         Altus          Disc Wheat     North Star         24-10-2023
                                 in Bulk        International
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       14-10-2023
                                                Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
B-24/B-25         Xing           Disc           Sea Trade          27-10-2023
                  Zhi Hai        Chickpeas      Shipping
B-25              Ocean          Load           Project Shippin    01-11-2023
                  Grand          Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           Ren            Disc Load      United Marine      31-10-2023
                  Jian 25        Container      Agency
Saptl-4           Seamax         Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     31-10-2023
                  Westport       Container      Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      01-11-2023     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Safeen Prime      01-11-2023     Disc/Load                   Diamond Shipping
                                 Container                           Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Platinum      01-11-2023     D/13188                         Gac Pakistan
                                 Chemical                            Pvt. Ltd
Ym Express        01-11-2023     D/L Container                    In Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Bow Hercules      01-11-2023     D/2719                          Gac Pakistan
                                 Chemical                            Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai           02-11-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Hong Kong                                                              Agency
X-Press           02-11-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Bardsey                                                       Shipping Agency
Msc Jemima        02-11-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Kota Loceng       02-11-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Gulf Barakah      02-11-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Rui Ning 8        02-11-2023     D/31504 General              Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Felixstowe        01-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Akij Pearl        01-11-2023     Clinkers                                   -
Crystal St
Petersburg        01-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Cement         Crystal Sea     Oct. 30, 2023
                  Mohammed                      Service
MW-2              Discovery      Wheat          North Star      Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Kenzen         Coal           East Wind       Oct. 31, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Asia Inspire   Palm oil       Alpine          Oct. 29, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Oct. 31, 2023
                  Atlanta
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Oct. 31, 2023
                  Tainping
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Oct. 31, 2023
                  Jemima
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Khairpur       Mogas          Alpine          Oct. 31, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Al-Danah       Wheat          East Wind       Oct. 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroute
Oasis             Chemicals      Alpine                         Oct. 31, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Al-Danah          Wheat          East Wind                      Nov. 01, 2023
Maersk
Atlanta           Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Jemima        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MilahaRas
Laffan            LNG            GSA                            Nov. 01, 2023
AAI Evolation     Wheat          Bulk Shipping                           -do-
Europa Bay        Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Proto Leone       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Nakhal Silver     Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Mega-I            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
ScPigasus         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Energy
Achilles          Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Southern
Wolf              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Al-Safat          Container      Hapag Lloyd                             -do-
Bellini           Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
PVT Flora         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia
Prestige          Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Hoanh Son
Planet            Caola Seed     Alpine                                  -do-
Limbra            LPG            M. International                        -do-
Europa Bay        Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Sun Flower        Rice           Asia Marine                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Lisa              Container      GAC                            Nov. 01, 2023
X-Press
Bardsey           Conatiner      GAC                                     -do-
Onyx-1            Container      GAC                            Nov. 02, 2023
APL
Southyamton       Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Donata        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

