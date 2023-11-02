Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 01, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 New Disc Crude Pakistan National Friendship Oil Shipping Corp. 28-10-2023 OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp 30-10-2023 OP-3 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 29-10-2023 Tacoma Furnace Oil B-3/B-2 Lucky River Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 28-10-2023 Agency B-4 Obe Disc Wheat Ocean Services 23-10-2023 Grande (Pvt) Ltd B-5 Uafl Dubai Disc Load Golden Shipping 30-10-2023 Container Line B-6/B-7 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping Prime Container Services 31-10-2023 B-8/B-9 Gsl Disc Load Ocean Services 31-10-2023 Elizabeth Container Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Chang Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 31-10-2023 Hang Agency Run Hai B-11/B-12 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023 Rapessed Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 Summer Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 31-10-2023 Sky Phosphate Services B-15/B-14 Sukhoor Disc Eastwind Shipping Alkhaleej Wheat Company 23-10-2023 B-16/B-17 Altus Disc Wheat North Star 24-10-2023 in Bulk International Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 14-10-2023 Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 B-24/B-25 Xing Disc Sea Trade 27-10-2023 Zhi Hai Chickpeas Shipping B-25 Ocean Load Project Shippin 01-11-2023 Grand Container ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 Ren Disc Load United Marine 31-10-2023 Jian 25 Container Agency Saptl-4 Seamax Disc Load Cosco Shipping 31-10-2023 Westport Container Line Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 01-11-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp Safeen Prime 01-11-2023 Disc/Load Diamond Shipping Container Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Bow Platinum 01-11-2023 D/13188 Gac Pakistan Chemical Pvt. Ltd Ym Express 01-11-2023 D/L Container In Shipping Pvt. Ltd Bow Hercules 01-11-2023 D/2719 Gac Pakistan Chemical Pvt. Ltd Hyundai 02-11-2023 D/L Container United Marine Hong Kong Agency X-Press 02-11-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bardsey Shipping Agency Msc Jemima 02-11-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Kota Loceng 02-11-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Gulf Barakah 02-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd Rui Ning 8 02-11-2023 D/31504 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Felixstowe 01-11-2023 Container Ship - Akij Pearl 01-11-2023 Clinkers - Crystal St Petersburg 01-11-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Sea Oct. 30, 2023 Mohammed Service MW-2 Discovery Wheat North Star Oct. 30, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Kenzen Coal East Wind Oct. 31, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine Oct. 29, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 31, 2023 Atlanta ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Oct. 31, 2023 Tainping QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Oct. 31, 2023 Jemima ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Khairpur Mogas Alpine Oct. 31, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Al-Danah Wheat East Wind Oct. 26, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroute Oasis Chemicals Alpine Oct. 31, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Al-Danah Wheat East Wind Nov. 01, 2023 Maersk Atlanta Container GAC -do- MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MilahaRas Laffan LNG GSA Nov. 01, 2023 AAI Evolation Wheat Bulk Shipping -do- Europa Bay Coal Alpine -do- Proto Leone Coal Alpine -do- Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Mega-I Palm oil Alpine -do- ScPigasus Palm oil Alpine -do- Energy Achilles Gasoline Alpine -do- Southern Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do- Al-Safat Container Hapag Lloyd -do- Bellini Gasoline Alpine -do- PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine -do- Hafnia Prestige Gas oil GAC -do- Hoanh Son Planet Caola Seed Alpine -do- Limbra LPG M. International -do- Europa Bay Coal Alpine -do- Sun Flower Rice Asia Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Lisa Container GAC Nov. 01, 2023 X-Press Bardsey Conatiner GAC -do- Onyx-1 Container GAC Nov. 02, 2023 APL Southyamton Container GAC -do- MSC Donata Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

