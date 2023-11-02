KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 01, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 New Disc Crude Pakistan National
Friendship Oil Shipping Corp. 28-10-2023
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp 30-10-2023
OP-3 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 29-10-2023
Tacoma Furnace Oil
B-3/B-2 Lucky River Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 28-10-2023
Agency
B-4 Obe Disc Wheat Ocean Services 23-10-2023
Grande (Pvt) Ltd
B-5 Uafl Dubai Disc Load Golden Shipping 30-10-2023
Container Line
B-6/B-7 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Prime Container Services 31-10-2023
B-8/B-9 Gsl Disc Load Ocean Services 31-10-2023
Elizabeth Container Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Chang Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 31-10-2023
Hang Agency
Run Hai
B-11/B-12 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023
Rapessed Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 Summer Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 31-10-2023
Sky Phosphate Services
B-15/B-14 Sukhoor Disc Eastwind Shipping
Alkhaleej Wheat Company 23-10-2023
B-16/B-17 Altus Disc Wheat North Star 24-10-2023
in Bulk International
Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 14-10-2023
Services
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
B-24/B-25 Xing Disc Sea Trade 27-10-2023
Zhi Hai Chickpeas Shipping
B-25 Ocean Load Project Shippin 01-11-2023
Grand Container
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 Ren Disc Load United Marine 31-10-2023
Jian 25 Container Agency
Saptl-4 Seamax Disc Load Cosco Shipping 31-10-2023
Westport Container Line Pakistan
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar 01-11-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Safeen Prime 01-11-2023 Disc/Load Diamond Shipping
Container Services
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Platinum 01-11-2023 D/13188 Gac Pakistan
Chemical Pvt. Ltd
Ym Express 01-11-2023 D/L Container In Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Bow Hercules 01-11-2023 D/2719 Gac Pakistan
Chemical Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai 02-11-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Hong Kong Agency
X-Press 02-11-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Shipping Agency
Msc Jemima 02-11-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Kota Loceng 02-11-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Gulf Barakah 02-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Rui Ning 8 02-11-2023 D/31504 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Felixstowe 01-11-2023 Container Ship -
Akij Pearl 01-11-2023 Clinkers -
Crystal St
Petersburg 01-11-2023 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Sea Oct. 30, 2023
Mohammed Service
MW-2 Discovery Wheat North Star Oct. 30, 2023
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Kenzen Coal East Wind Oct. 31, 2023
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine Oct. 29, 2023
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 31, 2023
Atlanta
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Oct. 31, 2023
Tainping
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Oct. 31, 2023
Jemima
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Khairpur Mogas Alpine Oct. 31, 2023
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Al-Danah Wheat East Wind Oct. 26, 2023
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroute
Oasis Chemicals Alpine Oct. 31, 2023
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Al-Danah Wheat East Wind Nov. 01, 2023
Maersk
Atlanta Container GAC -do-
MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MilahaRas
Laffan LNG GSA Nov. 01, 2023
AAI Evolation Wheat Bulk Shipping -do-
Europa Bay Coal Alpine -do-
Proto Leone Coal Alpine -do-
Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Mega-I Palm oil Alpine -do-
ScPigasus Palm oil Alpine -do-
Energy
Achilles Gasoline Alpine -do-
Southern
Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do-
Al-Safat Container Hapag Lloyd -do-
Bellini Gasoline Alpine -do-
PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine -do-
Hafnia
Prestige Gas oil GAC -do-
Hoanh Son
Planet Caola Seed Alpine -do-
Limbra LPG M. International -do-
Europa Bay Coal Alpine -do-
Sun Flower Rice Asia Marine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Lisa Container GAC Nov. 01, 2023
X-Press
Bardsey Conatiner GAC -do-
Onyx-1 Container GAC Nov. 02, 2023
APL
Southyamton Container GAC -do-
MSC Donata Container MSC PAK -do-
