BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s MUFG hikes rate on long-term deposits for first time in 12 years

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 04:47pm

TOKYO: MUFG Bank said on Wednesday it would raise interest rates on 10-year yen deposits for the first time since 2011, showing that Japan’s top lender is reckoning with an inflection point as the economy approaches policy normalisation.

The main banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will lift the rate from 0.002% now to 0.20%, becoming the first large bank to announce such rate increases.

Interest rates on five-year yen deposits will also be raised to 0.07% from 0.002%.

The moves come the day after the Bank of Japan took another small step away from its decade-long commitment to ultra-easy stimulus by changing the 1% ceiling for the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield to a reference point rather than a hard cap.

Signs of the central bank’s greater tolerance of rising yields briefly sent the 10-year JGB yield to 0.970% on Wednesday, for a level last seen in May 2013.

Higher bond yields have sparked hopes of a windfall for lenders after years of being squeezed by rock-bottom rates, as investors anticipate that the spread between deposits and loans will widen and make deposits a source of revenue.

Major banks say they would see a meaningful earnings impact only when the BOJ ends its negative rate policy, where the central bank applies a -0.1% interest rate on a small pool of excess reserves parked with it by financial institutions.

Japan MUFG

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s MUFG hikes rate on long-term deposits for first time in 12 years

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Inter-bank: rupee registers eighth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

New gas tariff to be effective from November 1: clarifies PD

Automakers in Pakistan announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes bite

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

Govt appears confident ahead of SBA talks

Read more stories