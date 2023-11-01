BAFL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
Turkiye to toughen law on crypto assets

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 11:17am

ANKARA: Turkiye is preparing new legislation covering crypto-assets to persuade an international crime watchdog to remove it from a “grey list” of countries that have taken insufficient action to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) downgraded Turkiye to a so-called grey list in 2021.

Addressing a parliamentary commission late on Tuesday, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said a FATF report found Turkiye fully compliant with all but one of the watchdog’s 40 standards.

“The only remaining issue within the scope of technical compliance is the work related to crypto assets,” Simsek said.

Bitcoin hits two-month high above $30,000 in volatile week

“We will submit a law proposal on crypto-assets to the parliament as soon as possible. After that, there will be no reason for Turkiye to stay in that grey list, if there are no other political considerations.” Simsek gave no further details of the planned legal changes.

The FATF, set up by the G7 group of advanced economies to protect the global financial system, had warned Turkiye about “serious shortcomings” including the need to improve measures to freeze assets linked to terrorism and weapons of mass destruction proliferation in 2019.

