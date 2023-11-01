BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
JI urges ECP to announce election schedule

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue a schedule for the upcoming national elections.

Speaking at a press conference at Mansoorah on Monday, he emphasized the need for a level-playing field for all political parties in the election.

Haq expressed concerns that certain powerful entities had backed a particular political party in the 2018 general election, and he cautioned against a repeat of such support for some other party or parties.

He emphasized that it is the constitutional duty of both the Election Commission and the caretaker government to ensure a transparent and fair election. Haq emphasized that any pre-poll rigging would bring further instability.

Earlier, during the central leadership meeting, Haq pledged to continue supporting the people of Palestine. During the press conference, he announced that pro-Palestine Gaza marches would be held in Sialkot and Lahore on November 12 and November 19, respectively.

The JI leader also condemned the recent increase in gas prices, stating that the inflation had severely affected the lives of the people. He criticized the caretaker government for raising gas and electricity tariffs, accusing them of complying with the directives of the IMF.

He lamented that the caretakers seemed more interested in other state affairs than in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections. He emphasized the crucial role of the caretaker government in providing full cooperation to the Election Commission to guarantee a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

Expressing gratitude for the steadfast support of the people for the Palestinian cause, Haq criticized the current rulers for their failure to fulfil the nation’s expectations. He also lamented the inaction of the leaders of the entire Islamic community.

He stressed that mere statements would not resolve the issue of Palestine, emphasizing the need for practical steps from the Islamic world to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza, who had been enduring Israeli atrocities for more than 20 days.

He highlighted that more than 8,000 individuals, including a significant number of children and women, had lost their lives in the Israeli bombings targeting Gaza’s hospitals, schools, and homes.

