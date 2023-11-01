BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
KPK govt to facilitate voluntary departure of illegal foreigners: minister

Published 01 Nov, 2023

PESHAWAR: The Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, has announced a comprehensive strategy to address the issue of illegal foreign residents within the province.

In a press conference held at the Home Department in Peshawar, Minister Kakakhel highlighted the government’s commitment to managing this situation effectively.

Under this plan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Government is committed to facilitating the voluntary departure of illegal foreigners. Those who willingly leave Pakistan will receive facilitation and easy access to the border.

Simultaneously, individuals who do not depart voluntarily will be relocated to designated processing zones and subsequently deported, commencing from today (November 1).

Over 82,000 illegal residents have already voluntarily left the country, with an impressive figure of 11,000 individuals returning to their respective nations just yesterday. Additionally, 52,000 illegal residents have been identified and mapped in various districts across the province he said.

