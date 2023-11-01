BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Chinese envoy, Fazl discuss CPEC projects

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Tuesday held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and exchanged views on the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a statement, issued by the media wing of JUI-F, the Chinese ambassador along with a delegation discussed bilateral relations and matters pertaining to the CPEC.

It stated the two sides were of the consensus that Pakistan-China friendship had flourished in every situation.

The JUI-F’s statement quoted the Chinese ambassador to have stated that China wants Pakistan to use Chinese technology in agriculture. “Together we can change the destiny of this region,” the Chinese envoy was further quoted in the JUI-F statement.

It stated that Maulana urged the Chinese envoy that the agriculture sector and irrigation should also be included in CPEC projects.

It added that the JUI-F chief also expressed a desire for the creation of industrial and economic zones in Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, besides a major cargo airport in the southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

It added that Ambassador Zaidong extended an invitation to the JUI-F chief to visit China which he accepted.

