BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Nov 01, 2023
Markets

PSX remained bullish during Oct

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bullish trend and the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 12.3 percent during October 2023.

This gain can be attributed to overall appreciation of PKR against USD, news of gas price hike which garnered investor interest in the E&P and gas utility companies and announcement of earnings by companies for September quarter where earnings and payout were at higher end given absence of super tax impact on the bottom line of companies in the September quarter, an analyst at Topline Securities said.

Major developments during the outgoing month include CPI Inflation for the month of September 2023 clocking in at 31.4 percent YoY as compared to 27.4 percent in August 2023; trade deficit for September 2023 declining by 31 percent MoM and 48 percent YoY to $1.5 billion, which was the lowest level after April-2023; remittances number coming in lower than expected at $2.2 billion (up 5.0 percent MoM, while down by 11 percent YoY; announcement by PSMC of its intention to purchase of its all outstanding shares and to subsequently delist from the exchange and current account deficit for the month of September 2023 coming in at $8.0 million as compared to current account deficit of $164 million in August 2023.

Increased participation was observed by the investors during the month of October 2023 as average daily traded volume and value stood at 360 million shares (up by 125 percent on MoM basis) and Rs 11 billion (up by 100 percent on MoM basis) respectively.

