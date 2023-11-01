BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
May 9 cases: ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin, others

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former MNA Alia Hamza, Khadija Shah, and others in the May 9 cases of attacks on the Corps Commander House and Askari Tower.

The court directed the police to submit their case challans till next hearing.

Earlier, the police presented the PTI’s women before the court on expiry of their previous judicial remand.

In a brief conversation with the media persons, Dr Yasmin Rashid said the prosecution had failed to submit the case challans and had been employing delaying tactics. Dr Yasmin said eleven new cases had been registered against her seven in Kasur and four in Faisalabad.

She said the justice system was no more ready to lay hands on women absconders including Andleeb Abbas, who recently parted her ways from the PTI.

