LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (October 31, 2023)

====================================== Per 100 kg ====================================== Sugar 13300-13400 Gur 20000-21000 Shakar 19000-22000 Ghee (16 kg) 6700-7250 Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000 Almond (Simple) 12500-15000 Sogi 40000-70000 Dry Date 14000-20000 Chilli (Sabat) 30000-36000 Chilli (Pissi) 50000-60000 Turmeric 16500-20000 Darchini (large) 26000-28000 Mong (Sabat) 18000-22500 Dal Mong (Chilka) 23000-25000 Dal Mong (Washed) 23500-25000 Dal Mash (Sabat) 41000-45000 Dal Mash (Chilka) 44000-50000 Dal Mash (Washed) 48000-52000 Dal Masoor (Local) 35000-40000 Dal Masoor (impor) 30000-32500 Masoor (salam-impor) 25000-28000 Masoor (salam-local) 32000-35000 Gram White 28000-32000 Gram Black 18000-20000 Dal Chana (Thin) 18000-28000 Dal Chana (Thick) 21000-22500 White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 40000 Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 43000-47000 -------------------------------------- Rice (per 100 kg) -------------------------------------- Basmati Super (Old) 32000-35000 Basmati Super (new) 28000-30000 Kainat 1121 32000-35000 Rice Basmati (386) 20000-22000 Basmati broken 18000-23000 -------------------------------------- Tea (per 1 kg) -------------------------------------- Tea (Black) 1900-2200 Tea (Green) 1400-1650 ======================================

