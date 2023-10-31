BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
BIPL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.06%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.31%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
DGKC 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FCCL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.36 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.4%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
OGDC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.37%)
PPL 81.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.25%)
PRL 20.42 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.8%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.13%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.75%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.52 (-6.03%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,284 Increased By 51.6 (0.99%)
BR30 18,236 Increased By 95.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 51,898 Increased By 415.2 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,787 Increased By 136.4 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka cabinet approves VAT hike to 18%

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 12:43pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cabinet approved a hike in Value Added Tax (VAT) up to 18% from the current 15% with effect from Jan. 1, 2024, said Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana.

State tax revenue of the first nine months of 2023 rose 51% as compared to the same period last year but tax collection targets agreed with the International Monetary Fund have not yet been accomplished, the cabinet said in a statement.

The new tax proposals will go into effect from 2024, including the imposition of taxes on all goods and services to which VAT is not yet applicable.

Sri Lanka shares end lower dragged by financials, industrials

“Public revenue increased to 1.7 trillion rupees ($5.19 billion) in the first nine months when compared to last year but this amount is barely sufficient to pay public sector salaries, meet welfare payments and other recurrent expenditure,” Gunawardana, who is the cabinet spokesman, told reporters.

“We know the public is struggling, so even though we are very reluctant to we have no choice but to increase taxes,” he said.

Additional taxes are likely to be introduced in the budget, which will be presented to parliament in mid-November, said Gunawardana.

Sri Lanka Value Added Tax Sri Lanka’s cabinet Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka cabinet approves VAT hike to 18%

Gas tariffs increased

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court hears appeals challenging NAB law amendments

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Read more stories