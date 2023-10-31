BAFL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
BIPL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
DGKC 54.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.87%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.8%)
HUBC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.33%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 105.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
PPL 82.62 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.46%)
PRL 20.47 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.06%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.31 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.45%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TRG 72.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.95%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,285 Increased By 53 (1.01%)
BR30 18,280 Increased By 139.1 (0.77%)
KSE100 51,925 Increased By 441.9 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,797 Increased By 147.2 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tata Motors rises after court awards compensation for West Bengal investment

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 11:00am

BENGALURU: Shares of Tata Motors rose as much as 2% in early trade on Tuesday, before trimming some gains, a day after the company was awarded 7.66 billion rupees ($92.00 million) to compensate for its investment in the Singur plant in West Bengal.

A three-member arbitral tribunal said Tata Motors was entitled to recover the amount from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation for the loss of investments related to the automobile facility, according to an exchange filing.

The Singur plant, presently closed, was initially set up to manufacture Tata Nano cars with an investment of 10 billion rupees.

Toyota lobbies India to cut hybrid-car taxes as much as 21%

Tata Motors had to shift the manufacturing facility from Singur to Sanand in the state of Gujarat in 2008, owing to a land dispute, local media reported.

Shares of Tata Motors were 0.8% higher at 633.7 rupees as of 9:58 a.m. IST, bringing year-to-date gains to 63.4%. The Nifty auto index was up 0.2%.

Tata Motors West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation West Bengal investment

Comments

1000 characters

Tata Motors rises after court awards compensation for West Bengal investment

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

ECP orders removal of PS to CM Sindh

Read more stories