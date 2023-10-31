Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

LAHORE: In the Punjab’s budget for the next four months, out of the estimated budget of Rs 2076.2 billion, an amount of Rs 83 billion has been allocated for wheat loan.

Additionally, provisions for services account for Rs 218.5 billion and Rs 80 billion have been set aside for debt repayment to federal institutions. The budget also includes Rs 0.4 billion for the evacuation of foreigners residing illegally in Punjab after October 31.

Caretaker Punjab Minister Information Amir Mir told media that elections will be held on time. Out of 50,000 polling stations in Punjab, 7,000 have been declared sensitive.

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

During the election, more than 260,000 police personnel and more than 145,000 rangers and army men will perform their duties, he added. He informed media that previously, the caretaker government had presented the budget for the last four months in June, which was approved for expenditure until October 31.

In the preceding four-month budget, Rs 325 billion were allocated for development, of which Rs 131 billion were utilized. In the upcoming four months, Rs 10 billion are allocated for agricultural projects, Rs 2 billion for information technology projects, Rs 10.2 billion for construction and repair of roads and buildings, and Rs 50 billion for social protection initiatives.

Regarding meeting between the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Minister, along with cabinet members, he said the purpose was to review election preparations. The upcoming elections in Punjab will encompass 141 constituencies of the National Assembly and 297 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, with 50 thousand polling stations established in Punjab, he added.

Additional security measures will be implemented at sensitive polling stations. The Punjab government will provide staff to address any shortage reported by the Election Commission. For this purpose, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman has requested the required staff details from the Election Commission.

A focal person will also be appointed to facilitate communication between the government and the Election Commission, he added.

Regarding electronic voting, Amir Mir explained that electronic voting machines are neither currently available nor has there been any prior experience in their usage.

Minister for Environmental Protection Bilal Afzal addressed the current smog situation, attributing the increase to recent changes in wind direction. The Punjab government is implementing measures to control smog-inducing factors. He assured that no further smog increase is anticipated this week due to weather conditions, and there will be no holiday on Wednesday.

The decision for the following week will be made based on the situation. Dr. Jamal Nasir mentioned that this year’s smog situation in the city is comparatively better than the previous year. He advised using masks and frequent hand-washing to mitigate health risks from urban smog. Comprehensive treatment facilities are available for affected individuals.

Dr. Javed Akram lauded the caretaker government’s vision for the proposed health budget, highlighting the renovation of 100 hospitals in Punjab to address public grievances.

Additionally, Quranic verses will be integrated into the medical curriculum to foster a more positive doctor-patient relationship. He also announced the construction of a cancer hospital in Punjab.

Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher clarified that there is currently no general subsidy in Punjab. Targeted subsidies for social protection, totaling Rs 50 billion have been allocated in the budget, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023