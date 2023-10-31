Gas tariffs hike: JI warns govt against gas price hike

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday warned the interim government against the gas price hike, fearing the move will cripple the poor's life.

In reaction to the ECC proposal for an increase in gas tariffs, JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned the interim rule should refrain from increasing the utility prices.

About Rs. 193 has been proposed for gas price hike, which he termed as "grave" concern for everyone in the country, demanding of the interim government for a reduction in petroleum prices to Rs. 200/ liter. "Both the industrial and domestic consumers are faced with the crisis from shortage of gas and its high price," he added.

The interim government, Hafiz Naeem said, has "badly" failed to simmer down the high-ever inflation and provide a financial relief to the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023