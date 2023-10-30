Two wounded, shipyard buildings damaged in Russian missile attack on Odesa

KYIV: The governor of Ukraine’s southern Odesa region said two people were wounded and buildings damaged in a Russian missile attack on a ship repair yard on Monday.

“In the morning, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa district with rockets. The enemy targeted a shipyard,” Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The attack caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by our rescuers. The administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged.”

The missile attack came after Russia attacked southern, central and northern Ukrainian regions with drones overnight.

The Ukrainian military said on Telegram that air defences destroyed all 12 Russian drones and two missiles launched at Ukraine.

“All 14 enemy air targets were destroyed by air defence, in particular within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Dnipro regions,” military said.

Military and civilian authorities do not report casualties or details of destruction.

In recent weeks, Russia has been attacking Ukraine at night with drones, launching them from occupied Crimea, mostly in southern and central regions.