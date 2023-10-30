BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
World

Russia’s Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-Pacific

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 10:37am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the West wants to expand the conflict in the Ukraine to the Asia-Pacific region, Russian state media reported, citing comments made at a Beijing defence forum on Monday.

Speaking at the Xiangshan Forum, China’s biggest military diplomacy event, Shoigu said NATO is covering up a build-up of forces in the Asia-Pacific region with an “ostentatious desire for dialogue”, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

Shoigu said NATO countries were promoting an arms race in the region and increasing their military presence and increasing the frequency and scale of military drills there.

Russian lawmakers back massive military spending increase

US forces will use information exchanges with Tokyo and Seoul on missile launches to deter Russia and China, Shoigu said.

At the same time, he said, Russia’s move to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty did not mean the end of the agreement, and Russia was not lowering its threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

NATO Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Asia-Pacific Ukraine Russia war Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

