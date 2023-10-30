BAFL 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.81%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-9.61%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
FABL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
HUBC 99.33 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
MLCF 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.09%)
OGDC 100.31 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.17%)
PAEL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.53%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
PIOC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.43%)
PPL 80.75 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.7%)
PRL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.17%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.51%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
TRG 75.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,221 Increased By 53.9 (1.04%)
BR30 18,148 Increased By 144.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 51,467 Increased By 523.5 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 149.2 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance LUCK (Lucky Cement Limited) 634.00 Increased By ▲ 3.59%

Lucky Cement to invest Rs4bn in Lucky Core Ventures and National Resources Limited

  • Board also approves construction of 6 MW solar power project at its Pezu plant in KP
BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 01:27pm

Lucky Cement’s (LUCK) board of directors has decided to invest up to Rs4 billion in Lucky Core Ventures (Private) Limited and National Resources (Private) Limited.

LUCK, one of the country’s largest cement manufacturers, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

According to the statement, the firm’s board “has resolved to invest, in the form of equity, an amount of up to Rs3 billion in Lucky Core Ventures (Private) Limited (LCV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucky Core Industries Limited, by share subscription.”

“Subsequent to the above investment, the company (LUCK) will hold a minority share in the shareholding of LCV,” read the notice.

Lucky shared that the investment is being undertaken together “with other companies comprising the Yunus Brothers Group and the aggregate shareholding of such companies, excluding LCI is not intended to exceed 49% of the total share capital of LCV. The precise shareholding pattern of LCV shall be determined at a later stage.”

It said that the investment is subject to compliance with the applicable laws, including obtaining the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

The board has also also recommended making an investment of an amount of up to Rs1 billion in its associated company, National Resources (Private) Limited (NRL).

“Part of the investment will be undertaken through the acquisition of up to 33.33% ordinary shares of NRL, from Yunus Brothers Pakistan Limited, associated company / related party of the Company, for an aggregate purchase price of up to Rs253 million,” it said.

“The company would also invest further amounts in NRL from time to time, by way of providing loans/advances to NRL and/or subscribing to shares of NRL (i.e. making equity investments in NRL), as determined by the authorized representatives of the Company, in the aggregate amount of up to Rs747 million.

“The potential investments will be utilized for conducting pre-feasibility studies including satellite and geographical mapping and drilling,” said Lucky.

NRL is a joint venture between three business houses of the country, including the Yunus Brothers Group, and has been established to carry out activities in the field of exploration and mining of metals (mainly gold and copper).

NRL has been granted an Exploration License over an area of approximately 499.17 square kilometres in the Chagai district of Balochistan.

Lastly, Lucky Cement’s board also approved the construction of a 6 MW solar power project at its Pezu plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of FY 2024, it said.

The company said its initiatives for investment in renewable energy projects will play a key role in cost savings as well as reduction of country’s reliance on imported fuel.“

PSX Board of Directors investments Lucky Cement Limited nrl solar energy projects Lucky Core Industries Limited LCV National Resources Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Lucky Cement to invest Rs4bn in Lucky Core Ventures and National Resources Limited

SBP set to announce monetary policy shortly with majority expecting ‘status quo’

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws: FO

Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Habib Metropolitan Bank

Bank of Punjab considers wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil falls more than 1% as concerns about Mideast supply ease

India vows to free its ex-navy personnel on Qatar death row

Read more stories