BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
BIPL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.35%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.39%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
DFML 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.5%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
FFL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 94.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.71%)
HUBC 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.34%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
MLCF 35.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 100.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.06%)
PAEL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.7%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.15%)
PRL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.26%)
SNGP 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.98%)
SSGC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.69%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
TRG 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.42%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,210 Increased By 42.8 (0.83%)
BR30 18,121 Increased By 117.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 51,354 Increased By 410.1 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,623 Increased By 125.3 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks sink at open

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2023 12:58pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Monday following a weak lead from Wall Street, while traders kept a worried eye on the Middle East as Israel stepped up its air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.99 percent, or 173.08 points, to 17,225.65.

Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.27 percent, or 8.17 points, to 3,009.61, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.21 percent, or 3.82 points, to 1,854.79.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks sink at open

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Remittance inflows likely to recover

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Bank of Punjab considers wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil declines 1% ahead of US, China data

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Read more stories