Hong Kong stocks sink at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Monday following a weak lead from Wall Street, while traders kept a worried eye on the Middle East as Israel stepped up its air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.99 percent, or 173.08 points, to 17,225.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.27 percent, or 8.17 points, to 3,009.61, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.21 percent, or 3.82 points, to 1,854.79.