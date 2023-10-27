Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up in the opening minutes of Friday following data indicating the US jobs market was softening, giving the Federal Reserve space to pause its campaign of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.68 percent, or 115.62 points, to 17,160.23.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.33 percent, or 9.90 points, to 2,978.40, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.30 percent, or 5.42 points, to 1,819.97.