KPTMA seeks PM’s support to deal with challenges facing industry

PESHAWAR: In a resolute and impassioned plea, KP Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) Chairman, Muhammad Kamran Shah has reached out to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, seeking immediate help to address the profound challenges confronting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Industry.

The pressing matter was discussed during a pivotal meeting of the KP Textile Mills Association, where grave concerns were raised over the federal government’s recent decision to implement a blended gas supply, composed of 80% natural gas and 20% RLNG (Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas), to serve the KP industry.

Kamran Shah, in his fervent appeal, beseeches the National Authorities to intervene promptly. He emphasized that all sectors of the KP industry stand united against what they perceive as a serious injustice—the imposition of Blended Gas, which combines natural gas with RLNG.

This policy, according to Shah, is fundamentally flawed, unjust, and significantly detrimental to the interests of the KP industry. Notably, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proudly stands as a net producer of natural gas, contributing a substantial 550 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) to the national gas reserves while utilising merely a fraction, 200 MMCFD, for its internal requirements including 35 MMCFD for its industrial use.

Drawing the attention to a stark disparity, Kamran Shah points out that Punjab and Sindh consume 57% and 40% of indigenous gas, respectively for their industrial sectors, leaving KP and Balochistan with a mere 1.8%. This inequity has persisted for 13 years, denying KP the industrial gas connections it rightfully deserves. To compound the issue, despite not utilizing RLNG, KP is unfairly subjected to the RLNG & Natural Gas blended rate, imposing an unjust burden on the province.

Shah further underscores that the rights of KP, as enshrined in Article 158 of the constitution, guarantee the province the use of its natural gas resources, a promise that remains unfulfilled.

