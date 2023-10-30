BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-30

KPTMA seeks PM’s support to deal with challenges facing industry

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

PESHAWAR: In a resolute and impassioned plea, KP Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) Chairman, Muhammad Kamran Shah has reached out to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, seeking immediate help to address the profound challenges confronting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Industry.

The pressing matter was discussed during a pivotal meeting of the KP Textile Mills Association, where grave concerns were raised over the federal government’s recent decision to implement a blended gas supply, composed of 80% natural gas and 20% RLNG (Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas), to serve the KP industry.

Kamran Shah, in his fervent appeal, beseeches the National Authorities to intervene promptly. He emphasized that all sectors of the KP industry stand united against what they perceive as a serious injustice—the imposition of Blended Gas, which combines natural gas with RLNG.

This policy, according to Shah, is fundamentally flawed, unjust, and significantly detrimental to the interests of the KP industry. Notably, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proudly stands as a net producer of natural gas, contributing a substantial 550 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) to the national gas reserves while utilising merely a fraction, 200 MMCFD, for its internal requirements including 35 MMCFD for its industrial use.

Drawing the attention to a stark disparity, Kamran Shah points out that Punjab and Sindh consume 57% and 40% of indigenous gas, respectively for their industrial sectors, leaving KP and Balochistan with a mere 1.8%. This inequity has persisted for 13 years, denying KP the industrial gas connections it rightfully deserves. To compound the issue, despite not utilizing RLNG, KP is unfairly subjected to the RLNG & Natural Gas blended rate, imposing an unjust burden on the province.

Shah further underscores that the rights of KP, as enshrined in Article 158 of the constitution, guarantee the province the use of its natural gas resources, a promise that remains unfulfilled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy gas supply RLNG Economic distress KPTMA KP textile mills caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Kamran Shah KP industries

Comments

1000 characters

KPTMA seeks PM’s support to deal with challenges facing industry

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Israel steps up ground operation in Gaza

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Sibi-Harnai train service restored after 18 years

Restructuring of PRAL under way

Bomb kills two, hurts dozens at Kerala Christian convention

Fed may pause again with rates at 22-year high

Read more stories