Sindh govt approves Rs30m for Katcha operation

KASHMORE: The Sindh government on Friday approved a provision of Rs30 million for Katcha operation against bandits.

The funds of Rs30 million were approved for police in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan in Karachi. The funds were approved at the request of the Sindh police. The funds will be used for the provision of food and fuel to police during katcha operation.

Furthermore, new police pickets will be established in Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Sukkur to make the operation effective. The katcha area is 176 kilometers long and 25 KM wide. Caretaker chief ministers of Sindh and Punjab have decided to launch a joint operation against bandits in katcha areas.

In a meeting of the chief ministers, a strategy was also discussed about the operation. “Tagging of Sindh and Punjab’s katcha area was made in the session,” a spokesperson said. IG Punjab Usman Anwar briefed the session about police strategy in katcha area.

The meeting was briefed that in Sindh, Ghotki and Kashmore districts while in Punjab Ranipur and Rahim Yar Khan areas will be focused during the katcha operation against the bandits.