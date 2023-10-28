BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Oct 28, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-10-28

Kashmir Black Day: IIOJK biggest prison in the world: Zardari

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari said that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is the biggest prison in the world. He said this on the 76th anniversary of the Black Day of Kashmir.

He said in a statement on Friday that freedom from Indian occupation is the fundamental and democratic right of the people of IIOJK. The voice of the people of IIOJK cannot be suppressed by force.

Zardari said that India is “a terrorist country” and the world is realising this now. The liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said if Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had not been martyred; the occupied Kashmir would have long been free from Indian occupation.

He said that Benazir Bhutto raised the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir on every international forum.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari introduced Modi to the world as the “butcher of Kashmir” and India as “a terrorist country”, he said.

Zardari vowed that the PPP will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiri brethren and their right to vote. The day is not far when IIOJK will be free from Indian occupation, Zardari concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Asif Ali Zardari IIOJK Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Black Day of Kashmir

