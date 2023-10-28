Kashmir Black Day: IIOJK biggest prison in the world: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari said that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is the biggest prison in the world. He said this on the 76th anniversary of the Black Day of Kashmir.

He said in a statement on Friday that freedom from Indian occupation is the fundamental and democratic right of the people of IIOJK. The voice of the people of IIOJK cannot be suppressed by force.

Zardari said that India is “a terrorist country” and the world is realising this now. The liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said if Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had not been martyred; the occupied Kashmir would have long been free from Indian occupation.

He said that Benazir Bhutto raised the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir on every international forum.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari introduced Modi to the world as the “butcher of Kashmir” and India as “a terrorist country”, he said.

Zardari vowed that the PPP will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiri brethren and their right to vote. The day is not far when IIOJK will be free from Indian occupation, Zardari concluded.

