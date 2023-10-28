Election duties: ECP grants exemption to FBR officers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted an exemption to the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its field formations from appointment as district returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers for the conduct of general elections.

In this connection, the FBR issued a letter to all heads of the field formations here on Friday.

The letter has been issued on the issue of exemption of officers/officials of the FBR from election duties for the upcoming general elections.

According to the FBR’s letter, referring to the subject that the Election Commission of Pakistan, vide letter has granted exemption to all officers/officials of the FBR from election duties for the upcoming general elections.

