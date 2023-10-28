BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-28

BankIslami posts 197pc surge in profit after tax

Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: BankIslami recorded an increase of 197 percent in profit after tax (PAT) for first nine months of this calendar year (CY23).

In the year 2023, BankIslami has marked a momentous chapter in its journey. Notably, it has secured an impressive development in its long-term entity rating by PACRA, now proudly rated as “AA-” (AA minus).

Furthermore, the Bank has posted an astounding after tax profit of Rs 8.47 billion for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023. Furthermore, for our valued shareholders, we’re thrilled to announce the distribution of dividends during this interim period, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to rewarding the trust and investment of our shareholders.

The Bank’s 17.5% interim cash dividend announcement coincides with a record 197% surge in profit after tax, reaching Rs 8.47 billion. Despite notable growth, the Bank’s commitment to financial excellence remains steadfast amidst challenging market conditions.

Notably, the Bank exhibited impressive cost efficiency, evident in the reduced cost-to-income ratio of 38.14% during the period, compared to 52.74% in the same period last year.

The Bank’s net assets surged by 23.6% due to a strategic allocation of excess liquidity into secured investments. This move propelled the investment portfolio from Rs 179.74 billion in December 2022 to Rs 276.16 billion in September 2023, marking a healthy growth of 53.6%.

Simultaneously, the Bank’s financing portfolio experienced a modest 1.2% growth, influenced by the current economic climate, high policy rates, and stringent regulatory measures on consumer financing.

In the face of ongoing challenges in the country, the Bank prudently established a robust buffer of provision, taking coverage against the delinquent portfolio to 102% by the end of the nine-month period, and acting as a shock absorber.

The Bank also saw an 11.1% rise in total deposits, maintaining a favorable CASA mix of 61%. Bolstered by heightened profitability and an improved credit risk profile, the Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) reached an impressive 22.42%, well above the regulatory threshold of 11.50%.

Moving forward, the Bank aims to strengthen its growth trajectory by expanding its deposit base, further growing its footprint that has now crossed 400 branches, and enriching the customer experience through focused technological advancements and an extended digital impression.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BankIslami PACRA BankIslami PAT

Comments

1000 characters

BankIslami posts 197pc surge in profit after tax

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories