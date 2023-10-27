OGDCL distributes new nine ambulances in Ghotki

ISLAMABAD: Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to community well-being, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) marked a significant milestone by distributing a new fleet of nine ambulances in District Ghotki, with a total value of Rs18 million.

This remarkable event was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Ghotki. As the foremost contributor to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives within Pakistan’s corporate sector, the OGDCL has embarked on a transformative journey to bolster healthcare infrastructure by donating a total of 100 ambulances to communities across the nation.

The event was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries, including Chief Minister Sindh Justice Maqbool Baqir (retd), who served as the chief guest. The Minister of Home Affairs and the Inspector General of Sindh also attended the occasion.

These newly-donated ambulances, set to be immediately deployed, are expected to significantly enhance the emergency healthcare system. These ambulances will play a crucial role in reinforcing the referral system, a key component of achieving comprehensive health coverage.

This is especially significant for individuals residing in remote or hard-to-reach areas, as well as those who cannot afford transportation.

The Chief Minister Sindh, in recognition of the OGDCL’s outstanding efforts, expressed his appreciation and later officially handed over the nine ambulances to the Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer of Ghotki for distribution among the already nominated Rural Health Centers (RHC) and Basic Health Units (BHU) within the district.

The OGDCL’s contribution in enhancing healthcare infrastructure demonstrates its unwavering commitment to the well-being of communities, emphasising the significance of CSR in creating a positive and lasting impact on society.

