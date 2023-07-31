What to watch this August: ‘Heart of Stone’, ‘Billions’, ‘Depp V Heard’

If you have already wrapped up your summer holidays and are back to the grind, there are a slew of new and returning shows making their debut in August.

This is, however, just a precursor to the September haul of new Fall streaming, so brace yourself. Following is a selection of notable shows and movies debuting in August.

‘Heart of Stone’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Gal Gadot stars in this new spy thriller about an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable weapon. The film will also feature Jamie Dornan as well as Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt in her Hollywood debut.

The film is all set to debut August 11.

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: Disney +

Photo: Disney +

The show is a live-action that takes place in the world of ‘Star Wars.’ It follows Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, a former trainee of Darth Vader, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates threats to the galaxy.

Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker from the prequel trilogy movies and last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Already having died and come back as Darth Vader, leader of the dark side of the Force, his character will be crucial to the story.

The eight-episode series is all set to debut on August 23.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ - Season 3: Hulu

Photo: Hulu

This season at the Arconia, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) find themselves wrapped up in a murder that’s all about the theater. Paul Rudd plays an actor who falls ill during a production that Oliver’s directing and Charles co-stars in, and since the dearly departed was a smug guy, there are plenty of suspects.

An even bigger win is the addition of Meryl Streep, who plays an actor who’s been waiting to be discovered for decades.

The new season premieres August 8 on Hulu.

‘Painkiller’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

This drama tells the story of the origins and effects of the opioid epidemic that has ravaged hundreds of thousands of lives across America.

The six episodes trace the creation and proliferation of OxyContin, the power wielded by the pharmaceutical industrial complex, the government’s failures and the addictions that developed from the drug. The stellar cast includes Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler and Uzo Aduba as investigator Edie Flowers.

The series debuts August 10 on Netflix.

‘Billions’ - Season 7: Showtime

Photo: Showtime

Damian Lewis departed ‘Billions’ at the end of season 5, sending his character Axe off to exile in Switzerland. But the final season of the financial drama brings him back into the fold again.

Also returning is Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) as well as Prince (Corey Stoll), who took over Axe’s hedge fund.

The new season premieres August 13 on Showtime and Paramount Plus.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: theatres across Pakistan

A perennial childhood favourite, this new movie follows the turtle brothers after years of being sheltered from the human world, as they set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts.

Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

The film is all set to release August 4 in theatres.

‘Depp V Heard’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

‘Depp V Heard’ examines the infamous defamation case – between Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard – that captured the world’s attention as the first Trial by TikTok, and questions the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society

The documentary will debut on August 16.

‘Gran Turismo’: theatres across Pakistan

This new movie tells the inspiring true story of a team of underdogs - a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver, and an idealistic motorsport executive - who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. The film stars David Harbour and Orlando Bloom and will debut on August 11.