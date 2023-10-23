BAFL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
Most Gulf markets retreat on Middle East woes

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2023 06:58pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, with the Dubai index falling for an eighth straight session as the widening conflict in the Middle East hurt sentiments.

Israel bombarded Gaza with more air strikes on Monday as its soldiers fought Hamas militants on the ground in raids within the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed in two weeks of Israeli strikes, including 2,055 children, the enclave’s health ministry said in an update.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index declined 1.9%, dragged down by a 4.5% fall in Elm Company and a 0.3% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Separately, the kingdom said on Monday it was launching an annual Esports World Cup, which will include the most popular games in the world and have the largest prize pool in esports history.

Dubai’s main share index gave up early gains to finish 0.6% lower, falling for an eighth session, with top lender Emirates NBD losing 2.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.3%.

The Abu Dhabi bourse remained near last week’s low and could continue to see selling pressures as geopolitical concerns remain while the volatility in oil prices adds to the uncertainty, said George Khoury, Global Head of Education and Research at CFI.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - slipped as investors continued to focus on the situation in the Middle East, where diplomatic efforts are intensifying in an attempt to contain the military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 2%, hitting all-time high, with Misr Fertilizers Production Co jumping 20%.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA      fell 1.9% to 10,293
 ABU DHABI         lost 0.3% to 9,276
 DUBAI             down 0.6% to 3,730
 QATAR             closed flat at 9,720
 EGYPT             gained 2% to 22,572
 BAHRAIN           eased 0.4% to 1,937
 OMAN              was flat at 4,642
 KUWAIT            declined 0.6% to 7,292
==========================================
