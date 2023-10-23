Pakistan bat against Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first in the Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday.

Pakistan, who have two wins and as many defeats from four games, brought in Shadab Khan for fellow spinner Mohammad Nawaz who is ruled out with illness.

Afghanistan, who have just one win from four matches, named left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad in place of fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Teams:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shahen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

Tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)