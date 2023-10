JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% on Monday, weighed down by weakness in rival vegetable oils and crude oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 41 ringgit, or 1.09%, to 3,730 ringgit ($780.50) a metric ton in early trade.

The contract rose 0.91% last week in its second consecutive weekly gain.