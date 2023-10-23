Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor loss against the US dollar, as it depreciated 0.05% during trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 11:45am, the rupee was hovering at 278.95, a decrease of Re0.15 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee had snapped its rally against the US dollar and closed Rs1.18 or 0.42% week-on-week lower to settle at 278.80 in the inter-bank market.

The local currency, as per a brokerage house, fell amid higher dollar demand to make foreign payments.

Earlier, the rupee maintained a positive close for 28 successive sessions - one of the longest appreciation runs as it cumulatively gained 10.93% since hitting a record low of 307.1 in inter-bank market on September 5.

The unprecedented increase largely came on the back of a crackdown against smuggling and controls on exchange companies.

Globally, Japan’s yen took the spotlight in Asia on Monday, weakening to the 150-per-dollar level, but just briefly, as investors betting on a further rise in dollar yields lost out to those expecting Japanese authorities will intervene in markets.

US Treasuries were subdued as investors hunkered down for a European Central Bank meeting and US GDP data later in the week.

Ten-year yields were around 4.97%, having briefly popped above 5% last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy’s strength and tight labor markets might warrant tighter financial conditions.

The dollar index added 0.02% to 106.19, with the euro down 0.07% at $1.0586.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell more than $1 on Monday as concerns about supply disruptions eased due to diplomatic efforts intensifying in an attempt to contain the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group.

This is an intra-day update