China seeks to deepen cooperation with Gulf countries in various fields

BEIJING: China wants to deepen oil and gas cooperation with Gulf countries and seek potential for cooperation in the new energy vehicle industries such as power batteries and smart charging piles, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Sunday.

In a meeting with officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council in the southern Chinese city of Guanghzou, Wang pushed for more industrial collaborations to promote stable and smooth industrial and supply chains, his ministry said in a statement.