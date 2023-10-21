BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-21

MoFA takes big step to help boost inward FDI flows

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has re-designated a dedicated Economic Diplomacy/Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Division to present Pakistan as an attractive destination for investment in different sectors/ fields, official sources told Business Recorder.

According to the MoFA, the establishment of SIFC points towards the pressing requirement for economic revitalisation, specifically addressing the obstacles that act as deterrent to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

In order to synchronise the efforts to achieve economic policy objectives within the country and abroad, a dedicated Economic Diplomacy/SIFC Division at Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been pre-designated from existing resources to act as a focal point between the government and foreign entities bringing in investment into the country.

SIFC’s strategy to achieve global traction praised

The Economic Diplomacy/SIFC Division will be headed by an Additional Secretary and include one Director General (BPS-20); one Director (BPS- 19); and two Assistant/Deputy Director (BPS-l17/18).

The role of Economic Diplomacy/SIFC Division will include but not be limited to: (i) disseminating information about measures being taken by SIFC; (ii) engaging potential investors; (iii) presenting Pakistan as an attractive investment destination; (iv) facilitating investors abroad; and (v) exploring/analyzing the investment potential from a holistic perspective while considering political, economic and security-related issues.

The Executive Committee of SIFC has also directed secretary Foreign Affairs that adequate staff of existing Mission be ensured by special focus on economic, trade, investment and public diplomacy. The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) shared with Missions be shared with SIFC Secretariat.

The Ministry of Commerce has also been directed that new KPIs for improving performance of Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) and enhancing Pakistan’s economic diplomacy efforts be immediately provided to SIFC Secretariat for review. Updated KPIs to be presented before the Executive Committee.

The secretary Law and Justice and secretary Board of Investment (BoI) have been directed to prepare proposal for appointment of Investment Ombudsman under the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Trade FDI Ministry of Foreign Affairs investments MoFA Economic distress SIFC

Comments

1000 characters

MoFA takes big step to help boost inward FDI flows

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

SPI inflation down 1.7pc WoW

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Elections, military trial of civilians: SC set to hear crucial cases on Monday

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read more stories