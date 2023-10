A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck southern Iran on Friday, injuring at least seven people, state media reported.

There was minor damage in the quake, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), that struck Khaneh Zenyan near Shiraz, the media said.

Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.