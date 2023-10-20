BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.76%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.33%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.43%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.12%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
DGKC 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.37%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.78%)
HBL 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.62%)
HUBC 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
MLCF 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.46%)
OGDC 97.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 104.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.51%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.28%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 52.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,150 Increased By 44.2 (0.87%)
BR30 18,090 Increased By 96.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 50,697 Increased By 331.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,404 Increased By 118.4 (0.68%)
Tesla raises US price of Model X Plaid all-wheel drive by 5.6%

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 10:47am

Tesla has increased the price of its Model X Plaid all-wheel drive to $94,990 from $89,990 in the United States, the electric vehicle maker’s website showed on Thursday.

This comes a day after CEO Elon Musk said Tesla had managed to maintain demand with a series of price cuts but added he was concerned that rising interest rates would make cars unaffordable.

Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV factory ramp as demand fears spread

Higher financing costs meant the price of the popular Model Y SUV was “almost unchanged” for consumers despite price cuts, Musk said.

Earlier this month, Tesla cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the US.

