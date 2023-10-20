September FCA: CPPA-G seeks 55 paisa positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought positive adjustment of paisa 55 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for September 2023 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on November 01, 2023 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariffs.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in September 2023, hydel generation was 5,009 GWh constituting 37.55 per cent of total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,479 GWh in September 2023 which was 11.08 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 7.6224 per unit whereas 644 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 15.8 per unit (4.83 per cent).

Generation from HSD was nil whereas generation from RFO was just 214 GWh (1.80 per cent of total generation) at Rs 37.0491 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,005 GWh (7.54 per cent) at Rs 13.52 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,7128 GWh (15.11 per cent of total generation) at Rs 24.1876 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,286 GWh at Rs 1.1975 per unit (17.14 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 24 GWh at Rs 23.7976 per unit. Power generation, generation from baggasse recorded at 35 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 410 GWh, 3.08 per cent of total generation and solar at 79 GWh, 0.59 per cent of total generation in September 2023.

The total energy generated was recorded at 13,339 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 7.4170 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 98.938 billion.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in September 2023 was 12,922 GWh at a rate of Rs 7.6182 per unit, total price of which was Rs 98.443 billion.

CPPA-G is of the view that since reference fuel charges for September 2023 were Rs 7.0711 per unit while actual fuel changes of Rs 7.6182 per unit, hence, positive adjustment of Rs 0.5471 per unit be granted.

