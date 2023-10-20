BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-20

Diarrhoeal deaths: Production of WHO prequalified Zinc medicines to be a game-changer: experts

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

KARACHI: In a country where around one million cases of acute watery diarrhoea are being reported every month due to extreme weather events, manufacturing and availability of WHO prequalified Zinc tablets and syrups would prove to be a game-changer in saving lives of thousands of children who are dying due to water-borne illnesses in Pakistan, experts said on Thursday.

They said Pakistan could not only save but also earn valuable foreign exchange by exporting the locally-manufactured WHO prequalified Zinc medicines to several countries of the world where cases of acute watery diarrhoea were constantly on the rise due to climate change.

“It is heartening to note that for the first time, a local pharmaceutical manufacturing company’s Zinc products have been prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO). This is not only great news for the health sector but also a healthy sign for the economy of Pakistan,” Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) told a ceremony.

The event on “importance of Zinc for human health” and celebration of PharmEvo WHO prequalification was held to mark the prequalification of two Zinc products by the World Health Organization (WHO) here at a local hotel and it was addressed by Executive Director NICVD Prof. Nadeem Qamar, Secretary Trade Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDAP) Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Haroon Qasim, Nadeem Rehmat and others.

Dr Abdul Bari Khan said like other third world countries, acute watery diarrhea cases were constantly on the rise due to climate change related extreme weather events and Zinc was an important intervention, recommended by the WHO for the children to prevent diarrhoeal deaths among them.

He maintained that it was an honor for the country that now WHO and other international health bodies were recognizing the quality of Pakistani pharmaceutical products, adding that it would also encourage other companies to work hard and follow good manufacturing products to compete in the international market.

Secretary of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi lauded PharmEvo for achieving a milestone for becoming Pakistan’s first WHO prequalified facility and getting world’s first Zinc syrup prequalified by the WHO, saying it would increase Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports to many countries of the world.

Dr Qureshi said Pakistani pharmaceutical companies could had the opportunity to increase their exports to the African countries which were not as stringent markets as Europe and added that Pakistani companies should follow the footprints of PharmEvo and other companies which are producing quality medicines and exporting them to many African and Asian countries.

Executive Director NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar said quality medicines being produced by some of the leading companies which believe in ethical values were helping doctors in saving lives of thousands of people who were suffering from non-communicable diseases as well as infectious diseases like diarrhoea.

He maintained that medicines were an essential component of the healthcare system, and without quality medicines human lives could not be saved and lauded Pharmevo for coming up with WHO prequalified medicines for the treatment of diarrhoea, one of he leading causes of infant and child mortality in Pakistan.

Managing Director PharmEvo Haroon Qasim said they were striving for the realization of their dream of a healthy society in Pakistan and acquiring WHO prequalification for two of their products was another step in that direction.

“We have never obliged anybody personally and used our resources of the capacity building, research and development as best manufacturing practices,” he added.

A large number of senior doctors, office-bearers of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) including former Chairman Farooq Bukhari, Chief Operating Officer (CCO) PharmEvo Nadeem Rehmat, Abdus Samad from PharmEvo and others from DRAP and pharmaceutical industry were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

WHO Zinc medicines Diarrhoeal deaths

Comments

1000 characters

Diarrhoeal deaths: Production of WHO prequalified Zinc medicines to be a game-changer: experts

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

Read more stories