Diarrhoeal deaths: Production of WHO prequalified Zinc medicines to be a game-changer: experts

KARACHI: In a country where around one million cases of acute watery diarrhoea are being reported every month due to extreme weather events, manufacturing and availability of WHO prequalified Zinc tablets and syrups would prove to be a game-changer in saving lives of thousands of children who are dying due to water-borne illnesses in Pakistan, experts said on Thursday.

They said Pakistan could not only save but also earn valuable foreign exchange by exporting the locally-manufactured WHO prequalified Zinc medicines to several countries of the world where cases of acute watery diarrhoea were constantly on the rise due to climate change.

“It is heartening to note that for the first time, a local pharmaceutical manufacturing company’s Zinc products have been prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO). This is not only great news for the health sector but also a healthy sign for the economy of Pakistan,” Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) told a ceremony.

The event on “importance of Zinc for human health” and celebration of PharmEvo WHO prequalification was held to mark the prequalification of two Zinc products by the World Health Organization (WHO) here at a local hotel and it was addressed by Executive Director NICVD Prof. Nadeem Qamar, Secretary Trade Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDAP) Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Haroon Qasim, Nadeem Rehmat and others.

Dr Abdul Bari Khan said like other third world countries, acute watery diarrhea cases were constantly on the rise due to climate change related extreme weather events and Zinc was an important intervention, recommended by the WHO for the children to prevent diarrhoeal deaths among them.

He maintained that it was an honor for the country that now WHO and other international health bodies were recognizing the quality of Pakistani pharmaceutical products, adding that it would also encourage other companies to work hard and follow good manufacturing products to compete in the international market.

Secretary of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi lauded PharmEvo for achieving a milestone for becoming Pakistan’s first WHO prequalified facility and getting world’s first Zinc syrup prequalified by the WHO, saying it would increase Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports to many countries of the world.

Dr Qureshi said Pakistani pharmaceutical companies could had the opportunity to increase their exports to the African countries which were not as stringent markets as Europe and added that Pakistani companies should follow the footprints of PharmEvo and other companies which are producing quality medicines and exporting them to many African and Asian countries.

Executive Director NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar said quality medicines being produced by some of the leading companies which believe in ethical values were helping doctors in saving lives of thousands of people who were suffering from non-communicable diseases as well as infectious diseases like diarrhoea.

He maintained that medicines were an essential component of the healthcare system, and without quality medicines human lives could not be saved and lauded Pharmevo for coming up with WHO prequalified medicines for the treatment of diarrhoea, one of he leading causes of infant and child mortality in Pakistan.

Managing Director PharmEvo Haroon Qasim said they were striving for the realization of their dream of a healthy society in Pakistan and acquiring WHO prequalification for two of their products was another step in that direction.

“We have never obliged anybody personally and used our resources of the capacity building, research and development as best manufacturing practices,” he added.

A large number of senior doctors, office-bearers of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) including former Chairman Farooq Bukhari, Chief Operating Officer (CCO) PharmEvo Nadeem Rehmat, Abdus Samad from PharmEvo and others from DRAP and pharmaceutical industry were also present.

